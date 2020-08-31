Life Saver

Thanks to training and quick thinking on the part of a Yankton police officer, a violent crime last spring did not take a life.
Yankton’s new School Resource Officer Dylan Wilson was honored at a recent City Commission meeting for administering life-saving first aid to a victim of a gunshot wound. Wilson received a certificate of appreciation from Police Chief John Harris in recognition of critical thinking and fast action that saved a life.
The incident occurred in early March and was followed quickly by the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown, so recognition for Wilson — who at that time was still a patrol officer — waited until the commission met again in person.
The incident began with a home invasion call with shots fired at an apartment on Eighth St. in Yankton. Officers Wilson and Jericho Osborne responded to the volatile scene quickly, not knowing exactly what they would find.
“The call came out as a female shot,” Wilson told the Press & Dakotan. “I got there and there’s two males shot — it was evolving.”
The two officers were the first to arrive. They cleared the apartment and, while Osborne provided backup, Wilson checked on the victims’ status.
“I could smell the blood, the iron, in the air,” Wilson recalled. “There was so much blood, I knew right away that they needed medical help, and it was pretty easy to see that one of them needed a tourniquet. I decided to use mine; I had two of them.”
Officers helped EMTs, who arrived moments later, move the victims to the ambulances.
Soon after, police received a report of a car accident nearby followed by a report of a stolen vehicle further down the street. Officers followed the trail to their suspect.
“The dots really lined up,” Wilson said. “It was actually a really good case. I’m glad we caught the person.”
Later at the hospital, while Officer Brooke Jackson was checking on the victims, she was asked about the tourniquet by Emergency Room doctors.
“They believed that the victim would have died if he hadn’t gotten the tourniquet when he did,” Wilson said. “They ended writing up a report saying how useful the tourniquet was and that, thankfully, we used it, and sent that off to Chief Harris.”
Harris said that Yankton’s police officers are often recognized for their exemplary actions, but not always publicly.
“Wilson was in a very hostile and volatile situation,” the chief said. “Yet, he recognized the danger to the individual involved, and it didn’t make any difference whether it was a suspect that could have been involved in the shooting or a victim. Wilson still rendered aid to the citizen that we were dealing with.”
But, had only one officer responded, that officer might not have been able to render life-saving aid in time. By backing up Wilson, Osborne freed Wilson to help the victims. Osborne was also commended for his actions during the incident, Harris said.
Yankton’s police officers are a little better trained than in a lot of other places, the chief noted, adding that they are trained annually on tourniquet use and they carry tourniquets with them.
“I’ve been in a lot of agencies and I’ve been a police chief 23 years now, and one of the things I can tell you is the officers here are some of the best I’ve seen,” Harris said. “There’s great officers everywhere, but as a total department, I think we have some of the very best.
“I think we really do make a positive difference in our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.