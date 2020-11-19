HARTINGTON — Organizers of the 2021 Cedar County Fair announces the addition of a third headline concert, Gabby Barrett on Sunday, July 18, to their already star-studded line-up of Lanco on Friday, July 16, and Jimmy Allen Saturday on July 17.
The five-day Cedar County Fair will be held July 14-July 18 with the three-day concert series, CedarStock Music Fest, presenting Friday through Sunday.
In the wake of the 2020 pandemic, the Cedar County Fair successfully held a scaled down “hybrid” version of the fair while following the restrictions established by the Nebraska Department of Health.
As the Cedar County Ag Society plans for next year, they are optimistic navigating the uncertainty of what 2021 will bring, while remaining focused on the overall safety for youth, fair attendees, ticket holders, volunteers and board members.
Greg Heine, Cedar County Ag Society president, said, “Not delivering is just not an option for us. As a small community fair we have the ability to be flexible and opportunistic, so we will continue to reshape and improve the Cedar County Fair within whatever boundaries we have to work with. We owe it to the people of our county and beyond.”
He continued, with 2020 concert events having been brought to a standstill, the Cedar County Ag Society is dedicated to bring optimism and hope to the area. The Ag Society, like many fairs and festivals, are embracing technology to make them safer, including the decision to expand their digital ticket purchase options and extending their online ticket sale dates.
Ticket purchase options for “Cedarstock” and the 3-day concert line-up will go on sale Black Friday, Nov. 27, just in time to make your holiday ticket purchases. Prices and packages will also be announced at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.