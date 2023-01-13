Mount Marty Performing Arts Theatre opens its spring season with Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological thriller, “Snake in the Grass,” running Jan. 20-21 in Marian Auditorium on the Yankton campus.
Following the death of their tyrannical father, Annabel returns home, following a 20-year hiatus, to her sister Miriam. As the sisters reacquaint with one another, they find themselves haunted by ghosts of the past and the deceased father’s nurse, Alice.
The cast includes Elita Eastman (Springfield) as Miriam, Lauryn Bernt (Boelus, Nebraska) as Annabel and Carly Herrboldt (Menno) as Alice.
Performance times are Friday, Jan. 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at www.mountmarty/edu/tickets, by emailing mmuboxoffice@mountmarty.edu, or calling 605-668-1234.
“Snake in the Grass” is rated PG-13, and is under the direction of James Hovland Jr., with scenic design by Andy Henrickson and costume design by Dawn Ferris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.