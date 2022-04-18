YPD Assists In Multi-County Pursuit

A robbery suspect led a handful of southeast South Dakota law enforcement agencies on a multi-county pursuit early Monday.
According to Commander Monty Rothenberger of the Yankton Police Department (YPD), a YPD officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Highway 50 near Ferdig Ave. at 12:17 a.m. Monday. The vehicle, which attempted to flee east on Highway 50, matched the description of a vehicle that had been used in a Union County robbery Sunday. The vehicle continued east on Highway 50 and then north on I-29. Tire deflation devices were eventually used to end the pursuit.
The driver, identified as Lelana Fallis, was arrested for false impersonation, reckless driving, aggravated eluding and a parole hold and booked into the Minnehaha County Jail. An unidentified passenger in the vehicle was released but may have pending charges.
In addition to the YPD, the Union County Sheriff’s Office, South Dakota Highway Patrol and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office all assisted in the pursuit.
