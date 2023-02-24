Commentary: Winter Snows And Persistent Drought

I was really hoping to see notable change in the drought index this month. Both South Dakota and Nebraska have experienced several significant weather events so far this winter. Just two weeks ago, my daughter’s honor band event at Wayne State College was canceled due to a storm that dumped at least 8 inches on northeast Nebraska.
But the maps on the U.S. Drought Monitor, comparing today to two weeks ago, remain unchanged. I can’t see any difference between the maps. There remains a red bullseye over the northeast quarter of Nebraska, slipping just north of the Missouri River into extreme southeast South Dakota. Red means dry, real dry.
To be fair, the remainder of Nebraska and South Dakota is dry, too. Both states are squarely in a drought. Where there is not a not-so-narrow swath of red across the Sandhills into southwest Nebraska including its lower panhandle, counties both north and south of the Missouri River are experiencing at least a moderate drought. Red means extreme or exceptional drought.
I was talking with a college friend of mine who now ranches with her family near Broken Bow in Custer County, the middle of the Nebraska Sandhills. She has been so thankful for the snowstorms they’ve seen this season.
A year ago, she was outside with her family, desperately trying to keep a wildfire at bay. They saw no snow last year. Grassfires were the new “winter storm” to keep an eye out for. She would much rather deal with muddy dirt roads, so soupy that the school bus can’t get to her lane to pick up her kids for school. She meets the bus at the highway for her kids’ pick-up and drop-off. However, she insists, this inconvenience gives hope that the drought is breaking.
My friend realizes that just because the weather patterns have shifted to a more favorable precipitation frequency, this doesn’t mean the drought is over. We will be in recovery for a long time. The beef cattle inventory is shrinking because there’s not enough hay to go around. The snow is a blessing, but it covers what little corn stalks and range is available. There’s not enough hay for the same reason that there’s not enough pasture: not enough moisture. What rain and snow that does fall turns the hard dirt into mud for a time before the thirsty soil sucks it hungrily down.
The drought runs deep. Trees and other perennial plants are suffering. Many trees, such as oaks, didn’t produce much, if any, nuts this past fall. There wasn’t enough moisture to go around. In southeast Nebraska, there are some places where there is now routinely not enough water for both agricultural irrigation pivot wells and residential wells.
My Broken Bow friend told me about a recent road trip that took her through the Yankton area. She described northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota region as “like a desert.” They need rain, she said.
So, keep praying for snow and ice. Try not to be disappointed when anticipated events are cancelled due to wintry weather. Try not to be too irritated by wintry driving. Sometimes drought seems like just a “farm problem,” but it’s a problem that, if it continues too long, will affect everyone. We all need moisture. We all share water in one way or the other.
