Commentary: Winter Snows And Persistent Drought
Viktoria - stock.adobe.com

I was really hoping to see notable change in the drought index this month. Both South Dakota and Nebraska have experienced several significant weather events so far this winter. Just two weeks ago, my daughter’s honor band event at Wayne State College was canceled due to a storm that dumped at least 8 inches on northeast Nebraska.

But the maps on the U.S. Drought Monitor, comparing today to two weeks ago, remain unchanged. I can’t see any difference between the maps. There remains a red bullseye over the northeast quarter of Nebraska, slipping just north of the Missouri River into extreme southeast South Dakota. Red means dry, real dry.

