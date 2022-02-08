EPJ Bond Receives Majority But Fails

ELK POINT — The Elk Point-Jefferson $12 million school bond referendum received a majority of votes but still failed in Tuesday’s election.
The final outcome was 404 “yes” votes and 356 “no” votes for a 53.2% majority. However, the bond issue needed a 60% majority to pass.
The school board referred the bond issue to the ballot as a referendum, according to Superintendent Derek Barrios. The bond would have funded both construction and remodeling for the district, which enrolls about 700 students in grades K-12.
The funds would have been used for handicapped-accessibility upgrades, safety and security improvements, middle and elementary school improvements and renovations, kitchen and cafeteria renovation, furnishings and equipment, and the cost of issuing the bonds.
Elk Point-Jefferson’s enrollment growth in recent years stands in contrast to declining enrollments in many schools across the state. Barrios credited his district’s enrollment hike to growth in the community and surrounding area, with new houses and industries.
The $12 million bond issue would have addressed a small, outdated kitchen and cafeteria as well as smaller and outdated classrooms, Barrios said. Other needs included security entry improvements and overall improved traffic flow.
The district studied the issue for the past two years. School officials will now review their options, including whether to run another bond issue.
