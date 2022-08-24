Vermillion Hires New Police Chief

VERMILLION — The City of Vermillion has announced the selection of Crystal Brady as the new Vermillion chief of police.
According to a press release, Brady was selected from three finalists who completed the final round of interviews during the first week of August.
Brady first joined the Vermillion Police Department as a police officer in 2000. Prior to that, she worked with the City of Vermillion/Clay County Emergency Communications Center as a dispatcher and as a jailer with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Since joining the Vermillion Police Department, Brady has served as a police officer and a detective. She has served as the Investigations Lieutenant since 2013.
She is a graduate of USD and the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
