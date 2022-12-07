Rural photographers from across the state captured farm and ranch life in South Dakota and shared their images through the 2022 South Dakota Farmers Union Celebrating Life on the Farm and Ranch Photo Contest.
“Truly, day-to-day life on South Dakota’s farms and ranches is something worth celebrating,” said Karla Hofhenke, Executive Director of South Dakota Farmers Union. “These farms and ranches and the families who do the work are the backbone of our rural communities and lifeblood of our state’s economy.”
The contest opened April 1 and wrapped up Dec. 1 with the announcement of category winners: Best of Show, Samantha Swanson, Highmore; Livestock, Dusti Berry, Philip; Fieldwork, Cody Lafferty, Reliance; Farm/Ranch Scenes, Candie Beck, Hecla; Working on the Farm/Ranch, Samantha Swanson, Highmore; and 4-H Members, Faith Kashas, Vermillion. All winners received a cash prize.
“We were overwhelmed by the scope and quality of photos submitted,” Hofhenke said. “We are so grateful to all who shared their creativity and talents with us.”
Berry remains active in her family’s ranching operation and works for the South Dakota State University Extension Cottonwood Field Station helping manage the cattle herd.
Berry’s winning photo of a cow inspecting her newborn calf is one of a series she took during the 2022 calving season. Candie Beck’s winning image was also taken on her family’s farm near Hecla.
She and her husband, Randy, raise corn and soybeans on the farm where Randy grew up. Beck was driving past a row of grain bins on their farm when a clear reflection of the bins on standing water caught her eye.
Reliance farmer, Cody Lafferty’s winning photo was also taken while he was working. Lafferty was helping a friend cut silage in a field north of Kimball when he snapped his winning photo.
Most of the winning photos were taken with cell phone cameras.
Fifth-grader Faith Kashas is connected to her family’s farm legacy through a wooden wagon wheel that decorates her grandma’s lawn. The 4-H member’s winning photo features this wagon wheel that once belonged to her great-great-grandfather and South Dakota homesteader, Albert Bethel Cunningham.
At 10, Kashas has already won other photo contests. “Taking photos makes me feel good,” said Kashas, who plans to turn her winning photo into a gift.
