County Commission Passes Ordinance Changes

A host of proposed changes to Article 5 of the county’s zoning ordinance precariously hung on the edge of failure Tuesday evening.
However, after six months of discussion on the heels of last year’s failed push to amend the ordinance, the Yankton County Commission adopted the proposed changes on a 3-2 vote during Tuesday’s regular board meeting.
The proposed changes covered setbacks, manure management and minimum lot sizes.
Commissioners Don Kettering and Dan Klimisch both voted against the ordinance changes.
Before discussion on the second hearing of the proposed changes got under way, Commissioner Joseph Healy pointed out that misinformation has run rampant in the community ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
“Please just read the ordinance and take it for face value of what it actually says,” he said. “If you hear things, please do your own due diligence. Read it. Contact somebody if you have questions. If half of the things going around were true, I would be concerned, as well as a citizen of the county.”
Chairperson Cheri Loest also took time to read through the entirety of changes proposed before opening up the floor to public comment.
Audience member Craig Johnson said that the regulations will still make it rough going for anyone who wants to start in farming.
“You’re taking away opportunities for young people to get started unless they win the lottery and can have $6-$8 million to spend on land,” he said. “They can’t get their foothold.”
Another speaker, referred to only as Mr. Heine, said that he just doesn’t see the new amendments staving off some of the litigation the county has seen in recent years.
“I don’t see this law saving the county from any lawsuits or anything,” he said. “I don’t think it’s going to stop any CAFOs. Maybe some small ones, but big corporations are going to have money and lawyers to walk all over us. It’s not going to stop them unless we start to enforce the law as it’s written.”
Following public comment, the commission started its discussion on the proposed changes. In total, the board saw four total motions put forward with various changes to the proposed setbacks and changing the definition of solid manure to anything that doesn’t conform with liquid manure— one was rescinded, two were rejected.
Healy said that what was ultimately needed is something that could stand up to a potential referendum.
“I think it’s our responsibility to try and put something forward that’s going to succeed,” he said. “I know there’s people on both sides of this issue threatening to petition these changes, but I think those numbers are pretty few — those are the minority. I think if we stray too far from any (decision) we’ve come to, those chances of it getting (referred) just increase.”
Klimisch said his issue with the proposal is the section on special permitted uses.
“I do appreciate the work that has gone into it and there are a lot of good things in here that I can support,” he said. “But I can’t support these special permitted uses, especially the way they are. If we could move those to conditional-use permits, I could support it. … I feel it takes the citizens out of the zoning process.”
Though it was proposed to continue the discussion to another meeting and iron out the discrepancies between setback opinions, Loest said that a decision needed to be reached Tuesday night.
“If the changes in front of us can’t get three votes tonight, then, I hate to say it, we need to start over or a future commission needs to start over,” she said. “We’re done tonight.”
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox ultimately motioned for the changes as presented with the addition of the aforementioned manure tweaks.
“It has protection for farmers and I think they need some protections because this current ordinance is a mess,” she said. “The one we’re voting in is not perfect, but it’s better than what we have.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a handful of plats.
• Opted to continue a discussion on changes to an intersection to the next meeting so opinions of local stakeholders can be sought.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.