The Yankton Community Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 7, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. Business hours will resume on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 8 a.m.
Patrons can reserve items for curbside pick-up online at library.cityofyankton.org or by phone 605-668-5275. You can also call for appointments to use the computers/copier/microfilm machine or to browse the shelves and check out.
Beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 8, the library hours will be as follows:
• Monday-Thursday — 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Friday — 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Saturday — 8 a.m.-noon.
