Grant Extension OK’d

Yankton County is getting extra time to complete preliminary engineering made possible by a Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG).
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission voted 4-0 to approve an extension on a BIG grant for preliminary engineering (PE) on the Old Highway 50 Bridge, locally known as Fleeg’s Bridge.
“The agreement was finalized Aug. 27, 2020, with the state for the PE grant,” Yankton County Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek said. “It gives you three years to complete the PE grant, so we’re kind of waiting on the state. With the Fleeg’s Bridge, it’s kind of tricky.”
He said a few lingering issues with the bridge’s location and the concerns of the state led to the decision.
“We met out there last August with the state and IMEG for the TS&L (type, size, location) meeting,” he said. “With the current issues that we have with the Fleeg’s Bridge with the scour on the southeast corner and along with the railroad bridge, no decision was made at that time. The state is thinking we’re going to have to work with BNSF to figure out a solution on what we want to do with the new (bridge) — what size, what type, how many spans — so we do not affect the railroad bridge.”
The revised agreement states that preliminary engineering must now be completed by Dec. 31, 2024.
Tuesday also saw Yankton County EMS Senior Paramedic Troy Cowman address the board on the department’s quarterly report.
This marked the department’s first formal appearance before the commission since the December death of EMS administrator Steve Hawkins.
Cowman said he has been filling these duties himself for the past month.
“I just want to assure you that I’m taking care of everything at the office until such time as you guys decide to get the (administrator) position opened up and take applications for it,” he said.
He added that he’s hopeful that current EMS staff will be a part of the eventual hiring process.
“It would be a good idea to include some of our staff in the process to help out both sides a little bit,” he said. “It would help you guys sort through those applications if there’s any questions about it and also give our staff a little bit of a voice in who’s going to be selected as the next leader of the department.”
There was no further discussion Tuesday about a potential timeline for choosing a new EMS administrator or how the process would play out.
Chairman Don Kettering was absent during Tuesday’s meeting. Vice-chair Wanda Howey-Fox sat in for Kettering.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved bids for various materials for the Highway Department;
• Approved the 2023 annual bridge inspection resolution;
• Discussed work on and replacement of various EMS vehicles;
• Discussed vacating a section of NW Jim River Road in Odessa Township that has been closed since 2018.
