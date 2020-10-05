PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem has proclaimed the week of Oct. 5-9 Malnutrition Awareness Week (MAW) in South Dakota.
MAW aims to educate healthcare professionals and consumers of the importance of discussing nutritional status.
South Dakota Department of Human Services Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “Older adults are at a higher risk of malnutrition due to age, medications, and food insecurity. During the COVID-19 pandemic, social isolation has contributed to an increased risk of malnutrition in older adults.”
Despite the recognized link between good nutrition and good health, nutrition screening and intervention have not been systemically incorporated across the continuum of care.
Each day, approximately 15,000 hospital patients with malnutrition go undiagnosed. Patients with malnutrition have higher hospital costs, longer stays, and increased mortality.
This statewide observation coincides with National Malnutrition Awareness Week, a national awareness campaign that takes place each year.
For more information on MAW, visit http://www.nutritioncare.org/maw/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.