Nebraska Legislature Worked OT This Session And Racked Up Extra Costs

An endless string of filibusters slowed progress of bills in the Nebraska Legislature, requiring lawmakers to work into the night. State senators began night sessions on Day 51 of the 88-day session, which was much earlier than past years. 

 Paul Hammel/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — The 2023 session of the Nebraska Legislature had an unprecedented string of debate-extending filibusters, as well as more night sessions than ever.

And the prime-time hour discussions, that sometimes extended to 11 p.m. and beyond, came with a cost.

