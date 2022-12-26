Pickleball is a paddle sport that, over the last 50 years, has drawn nearly three million enthusiasts across the country and internationally.
That excitement is happening at the new pickleball courts at the Summit Center.
It does not take a lot of equipment to play. A paddle, balls, court shoes, and shorts or other athletic wear are all needed. It’s played on a badminton-sized court with a net 34 inches off the floor, a paddle that looks similar to a table tennis paddle but much larger, and a wiffle ball.
“A number of us have been playing there since the courts were marked and the nets were put up,” said Roger Dietrich, a local pickleball enthusiast.
In the past, the only indoor places to play were the Archery Center and City Hall.
The courts at the Summit Center are very nice and have been great to play on.
“A number of us joined the Summit Center to play there. More new people have joined us since seeing us playing at the Summit,” Dietrich said.
So far, they’ve counted a list of 59 people.
“Pickleball is ideal for our older generation because of the smaller court size,” said Marilyn Wilson. “Non-athletic people like myself are able to compete because the sport involves ball placement as much as ball speed. Pickleball, however, isn’t just for our older generation. I’ve played with people ranging in age from 9 to 94. The leading women’s pickleball player is a 15-year-old girl from Florida. My family get-togethers always include a friendly pickleball tournament. It’s really the only time we can get everyone off their phones,”
There’s a website: www.playtimescheduler.com used to schedule games.
Anyone interested in playing pickleball should get a free account on the website to see when and where people are playing. Once you set up an account on the website and register for the “Lewis and Clark Area” in South Dakota, you are ready to participate.
