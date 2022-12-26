Pickleball

The recreational sport of pickleball is gaining popularity at Yankton’s Summit Activities Center.

 Courtesy Photo

Pickleball is a paddle sport that, over the last 50 years, has drawn nearly three million enthusiasts across the country and internationally.

That excitement is happening at the new pickleball courts at the Summit Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.