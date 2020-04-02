Fire crews spent just over an hour putting out a structure fire north of Yankton Wednesday evening.
Yankton Deputy Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan that crews from Yankton and Lesterville were summoned to a structure fire along Highway 81 just north of Yankton shortly after 7 p.m.
According to Nickles the fire significantly damaged a shop building and garage, and partially damaged a nearby structure. No dollar amount is available and no injuries were reported.
He said that it’s believed the cause was an errant spark from a burn barrel kicked into the grass behind the shop.
At one point, the Lesterville crew also doused a brush fire nearby that was started by the original fire.
In addition to Yankton and Lesterville fire units, Yankton County EMS and the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.