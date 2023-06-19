In recognition of Juneteenth, the federal emancipation day holiday, the Yankton library on Monday offered community members the opportunity to “meet” someone who was actually there.
According to the U.S. Army website, Juneteenth refers June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the war and the freedom of all enslaved people and to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.
Monday, the Yankton Community Library (YCL) hosted Joyce Jefferson, a South Dakota Humanities Scholar and Chautauqua performer, who performed “Sarah Campbell: She Vanquished with the Vanguard of Civilization.”
Chautauqua is a living history program in which performers, in costume and in character, bring historical figures to life in theatrical monologues.
Jefferson’s performance Monday brought to life Sarah Campbell, a former African American slave and the only woman to travel with Col. George Custer’s Black Hills Expedition of 1874.
At that time, “Campbell” told attendees that she was living in a settlement that eventually would become Bismarck in Old Dakota Territory, with quite a bit of property and enjoying a life of “ease and luxury.”
“Now, I tell you folks, but I wanted to see the Black Hills,” Jefferson, speaking as Campbell said. “If it hadn’t been for that Custer that fetched us here to the Black Hills, I would still be up in Bismarck enjoying that ease and luxury.”
Custer’s 1874 expedition confirmed the existence of gold at French Creek. Campbell staked her claims and remained in the Black Hills cooking for the miners. She died in 1888 on her ranch near Galena.
After the performance, attendees were able to interact with “Campbell” by asking Jefferson, who was in costume, questions about her.
“Also, after they have visited with Sarah Campbell, they can ask questions of Joyce Jefferson,” Jefferson told the Press & Dakotan, adding that those might be the type of questions to which the Sarah Campbell persona would not know the answers.
In the accent and dialect appropriate to Campbell, Jefferson engaged the audience with stories and songs, speaking about Campbell’s life, her experiences with the Custer expedition and how she remained in the Black Hills.
An article in Chicago’s Inter Ocean newspaper in 1874 describes Campbell as “a huge mountain of dusky flesh and the only ‘white woman’ that ever saw the Black Hills, as she frequently says.”
Historically, as the only woman on Custer’s expedition, Campbell was the first non-native woman to see the Black Hills.
During the performance, “Campbell” joked about it.
“My name is Sarah Campbell, but everybody calls me Aunt Sally. I’s the first white woman to see these here Black Hills,” she said. “Usually I see bemused people, befuddled people because they see that I’s a color of a darker hue and I says that I’s white and they wonders why.”
As Campbell, Jefferson told the audience about a saying in the old South that a single drop of African-American blood made a person “black.”
“That’s what they say. But I like to turn it around because I got one drop of white blood in me,” she said. “So that makes me white. I’s the first white woman to see these Black Hills.”
Campbell was born in 1823 in Kentucky to an African American slave named Marianne. At one point in the monologue, “Campbell” on the verge of tears, tells the audience her personal emancipation story.
“Well, I never did know my master because he died before I was freed, before I was born,” she said.
In an unusual move historically, the man who owned Campbell’s mother willed that Marianne’s children be freed on her death.
“Campbell” told attendees the details of how that did not happen. Campbell was resold and hired out as a chef on a Missouri River paddleboat. She told her story to a passenger, who she did not know was an attorney, which ultimately led to a court ruling that freed her in 1834.
The historical Campbell left her job on the riverboat in 1837.
One attendee asked if Campbell’s brothers and sisters were ever freed, and in response, Campbell told the story of Juneteenth.
“Master President Lincoln, he said the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863,” she said. “But, if you was in a state that was rebelling against the union, you didn’t get your freedom until 18 and 65 — after the war — and then some of us, we did not get our freedom until December 18 and 65.”
Jefferson, a longtime resident of the Black Hills area, said that she believes she was destined to develop and perform these historical interpretations.
She said she found her calling during a trip to the Fort Mead Museum many years ago with her then-husband, Earl, after they had moved to Ellsworth Air Force Base from Hawaii.
“We were looking for Buffalo Soldiers. We wanted to see evidence of ourselves,” she said. “We got to the very last exhibit and there was this panoramic picture of Buffalo Soldiers astride horses, and they were all dressed in white.
“I said, ‘Oh, we could only be cooks.’”
And at the time, Jefferson said she did not know enough history to think that those soldiers could have been medics, which she discovered, they were.
“When we left that day, my husband and I were driving back, I said, ‘You know, there’s a lot of black history in these hills and somebody ought to write about it,’” Jefferson said. “From that moment, I think I had spoken my destiny.”
———
Monday’s YCL program was funded by the South Dakota Humanities Council, which is funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities.
