Juneteenth
Joyce Jefferson, a South Dakota Humanities Scholar and Chautauqua performer, at the Yankton Community Library Monday, playing “Sarah Campbell,” a unique historical person with her own unique emancipation story.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

In recognition of Juneteenth, the federal emancipation day holiday, the Yankton library on Monday offered community members the opportunity to “meet” someone who was actually there.

According to the U.S. Army website, Juneteenth refers June 19, 1865, when Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger led Union soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of the war and the freedom of all enslaved people and to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation.

