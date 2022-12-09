A Touch Of Winter

A wintry storm system that moved through the Yankton area late Thursday and early Friday may have forced some postponements and cancellations of schools and events, but it also left a shroud of wet snow that clung to trees and buildings. This photo was taken by Mary Suing of Fordyce, Nebraska, early Friday on her family’s century farm in Cedar County. Yankton officially received 3 inches of snow from the system. The next chance of precipitation looms early next week when a slow-moving storm system is expected to push across the center of the country.

 Photo: Mary Suing

As area residents continue to dig out from Thursday’s snowy weather, they may want to keep an eye on a massive storm system preparing to cross the U.S. early next week

According to Yankton’s official weather monitor, WNAX, Yankton received .34 inches of precipitation and 3 inches of snow during Thursday’s weather event, while parts of Sioux Falls reportedly received more than 6 inches.

