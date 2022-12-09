As area residents continue to dig out from Thursday’s snowy weather, they may want to keep an eye on a massive storm system preparing to cross the U.S. early next week
According to Yankton’s official weather monitor, WNAX, Yankton received .34 inches of precipitation and 3 inches of snow during Thursday’s weather event, while parts of Sioux Falls reportedly received more than 6 inches.
The next storm is expected to impact the region beginning on Monday night and continuing through Wednesday. Temperatures from 33°-41° are expected Monday, while Tuesday’s high is predicted to be around 40°, with temperatures dropping to 25° Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
The storm is expected to impact areas from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian border and, depending on location, impacts could include flooding, tornadoes and blizzard conditions, AccuWeather reported Friday.
“The full fury of the storm’s wintry side will be on display from later Monday to Wednesday across the Great Plains. Temperatures will drop, and snow will expand from parts of Colorado to the Dakotas and northern Minnesota,” the report said.
Rapid City is expected to experience temperatures in the teens Monday night through Wednesday, with winds gusting from 30 to 60 miles per hour, and 12-18 inches of snow, while Yankton is shown in the 1- to 3-inch snow band, according to AccuWeather.
Meanwhile, CNN reports that cities like Sioux Falls; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Madison, Wisconsin; and Milwaukee will deal with gusty winds and blowing snow. While in Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska, freezing rain will be the main concern.
However, Tim Masters, hydro-meteorological technician for the NWS in Sioux Falls, told the Press & Dakotan that, for the Yankton area, it’s too soon to predict the impacts.
“There’s still some uncertainty with it being three days out,” he said. “The main thing that we’re looking at is, it’s going to be a slow-moving, wet system.”
The path the storm takes through the region will determine whether the Yankton area will see rain, snow or a mix of both, he said.
“If it stays farther south, Yankton could end up with more snow or wintry precipitation,” Masters said. “If it hops up northward, Yankton could get into the warm air and end up with some rain.”
Colder temperatures Tuesday or Wednesday night could also produce snow, he said.
However, with weekend temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s unlikely to melt all the snow currently on the ground, storm drains plugged with snow are a more immediate concern locally, Masters said.
“If you’re able to, try to shovel storm drains to give the snow melt and rain a path,” he said.
Friday morning, the Sioux Falls NWS posted on social media a recommendation to residents to clear a path to neighborhood storm drains, check downspouts and drainage, clear snow around the foundation and check sump pumps.
“The only other feature we have is a little bit of a breeze — we’re not going (to be) windy, but we are going (to be) breezy with 15 to 25, maybe 30 mile per hour winds,” he said.
Another open question at this time is how the storm will impact driving conditions.
“If we get into heavy, wet snow, that reduces the visibility pretty quick,” Masters said. “If it does rain, it might be like driving in July.
“So, just don’t overwork yourself over the weekend, because it looks like early next week, people are going to be busy dealing with some weather.”
