VERMILLION — Roots musician and folklorist Chris Vallillo will perform at the National Music Museum in Vermillion as part of the NMM Live! Concert series at noon Friday, March 3.
Vallillo has restored and collected Illinois stringed instruments for over 30 years and will discuss the development of Illinois instrument building, as he performs period music on over a dozen historic examples of these important instruments, from handmade masterpieces to $3 mail order gems.
