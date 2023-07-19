Regents

Students at the entrance to the University of South Dakota Knudson School of Law. 

 Photo courtesy of USD

The South Dakota Board of Regents will ask Gov. Kristi Noem and the Legislature to freeze public university tuition for a fourth year in a row, the organization decided in a special Zoom meeting Wednesday, in addition to requesting funds for other priorities such as a system-wide center for civic engagement.

Noem has been a staunch advocate of expanding civics and government education for years, and supported the controversial new social studies standards approved by the state Board of Education Standards earlier this year.

