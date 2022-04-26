Lesterville Case Decision Touches On Immigration Issues

A recent South Dakota Supreme Court decision in a Lesterville case has left a divided court and divided legal opinions in its wake.
Last week, the South Dakota Supreme Court handed down an opinion, which, in its attempt to ensure a defendant’s right to cross examine the witnesses against him, touches on the sensitive subject of today’s national policies and politics regarding immigration.
The appeal to the high court stemmed from a guilty verdict rendered in the case of South Dakota vs. Kevin Xavier Dickerson and Arianna Cherelle Reecy, a criminal case that was tried in circuit court.
According to court documents, a jury found co-defendants Reecy and Dickerson guilty of robbery and burglary and also found Dickerson guilty of aggravated assault against Julio Gomez Rojas. Reecy, an exotic dancer, met Rojas when she was working at a bar in Lesterville. She claims she asked Rojas, who had arranged for a private dance with her before, for money “to feed her children.” Reecy said Rojas agreed, but sexually assaulted her when she arrived at his apartment to collect and only gave her $20. Rojas claims that Reecy came with her armed boyfriend, Dickerson, and that the couple assaulted and robbed him.
There were several points of the case that involved conflicting witness testimonies, but the main witness against the couple was Rojas, an illegal immigrant. The judge ruled that identifying his illegal status was more likely to prejudice the jury against him, so defense attorneys barred from mentioning it in front of the jury.
As a victim cooperating with the state, Rojas confirmed that he knew he was entitled to a U-Visa and would likely apply for one “if it came to that,” he said, according to court documents.
The U-Visa program allows illegal immigrants, who are victims of certain crimes and cooperate with law enforcement to remain lawfully in the U.S. for four years. That period can be extended if law enforcement requires the person’s continued presence in the country to investigate or prosecute criminal activity, according to court documents.
Reecy’s attorney, Mark Kadi of the Minnehaha County Public Defender’s Office, argued that the possibility of obtaining a U-Visa could constitute a reason for Rojas to lie.
Also, because rape is a deportable offense, Rojas would face deportation if it could be shown that he had tried to rape Reecy, adding another reason to lie, Kadi said.
The high court handed down a 3-2 decision in favor of Dickerson and Reecy. Two justices supported upholding the circuit court judge’s decision to keep Rojas’ immigration status from the jury.
Legal opinions on what the overall effect of the ruling will have on cases involving illegal immigrants in South Dakota are also divided.
“I think this decision will have a negative impact on all South Dakotans as it will likely make some victims of crimes less likely to contact law enforcement or to assist in investigations and prosecutions,” attorney Megan Newcombe of Newcombe Immigration Law told the Press & Dakotan in an email. “This means that law enforcement will have a more difficult time investigating crimes or even knowing that some crimes are occurring.”
As a state, people place their trust in the process to find out the truth in criminal trials and are confident enough in the system that people are sent to prison — or even sentenced to death — based on the verdicts produced by the system, she noted.
“Yet suddenly, the S.D. Supreme Court seems to believe that there is a group of people (undocumented immigrants) who may be so motivated to lie to gain some sort of benefit that the system won’t be able to ferret out the truth during their testimony without knowing about their immigration status,” Newcombe said. “Yet, their belief rests on several misunderstandings of immigration law, such as the fact that a U-Visa applicant has nothing to gain and potentially everything to lose from lying about their status as the victim of a crime.”
If the best legal minds of the state fail to understand immigration law in such a way that it causes them to believe something negative about undocumented immigrants as witnesses, how is the average South Dakotan sitting on a jury expected to render a just and accurate verdict in such cases, Newcombe said.
This is the very definition of information that is “prejudicial but not probative” and there is a reason it is prohibited during trials, she said.
However, in an email to the Press & Dakotan, Kadi said that the court’s decision presents a positive impact because it describes in a clear manner when evidence of a witness’s bias and motive to lie should be admitted into evidence and when it might not.
“A person’s immigration status, standing alone, is not, and should not be, solely determinative of that person’s credibility,” he said. “However, when a person’s immigration status being undocumented combines with a potential desire to protect their own interests arising from that status, it may be relevant to that person’s credibility.”
The publication of this opinion may make more individuals willing to come forward to report crimes, Kadi said.
Attorney Henry Evans of Evans Law told the Press & Dakotan via email that the S.D. Supreme Court’s holding confirms the defendant’s right to confront the alleged victim.
“The accused has the authority to question state/government witnesses about benefits the witness may receive, or those witnesses’ prior criminal record,” he said. “To the extent that one’s U.S. immigration status will become a factor to the fact finder, whether a jury or judge, remains unknown.”
The premise of the nationally controversial U- and T-Visa is that law enforcement needs to keep the victim in the country to testify. Such law enforcement visas are confidential, Evans said.
“If an accused can inquire about (a witness’s) U.S. immigration status, the same accused could attempt to inquire (whether) the (witness) will receive an immigration benefit for being the victim,” he said. “(The) trial court judge, if not already discerning these issues, will need to determine the extent that the victim can be asked about U.S. immigration benefits which are intended to remain confidential.”
Because all victims, regardless of their immigration status, remain scared and embarrassed to report crimes, the understanding that one’s immigration status may be inquired about may influence a person’s inclination to report the crime, he said.
Assistant Attorney General Erin Handke, who argued the case before the high court, took a broader view of the ruling’s effect.
“Every case ruled on by the South Dakota Supreme Court can, and does, impact future legal actions and decisions in South Dakota,” she said. “Only time will truly tell what the impact of this decision will be.”
As to whether or not this decision will affect witnesses’ willingness to testify if they are in this country illegally, Handke said, “That is a very valid concern, but to what extent would require a crystal ball we do not have.”
