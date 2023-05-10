PIERRE — In partnership with the Bush Foundation, the South Dakota Community Foundation (SDCF) will begin accepting applications for the Bush Prize: South Dakota on May 8 and will host an informational webinar on May 16 at 2 p.m. CDT. SDCF will select and announce the 2023 Bush Prize: South Dakota winner, as well as provide any support along the way.
The Bush Prize: South Dakota celebrates organizations that are highly valued within their communities and have a track record of successful community problem solving. Bush Prize grants are flexible and can be used to build up reserves or test that next big idea or whatever else would be best to support the organization’s ongoing good work. The grant amounts are up to 25% of an organization’s most recent fiscal year expenses, with a maximum of $500,000.
Organizations that are 501(c)(3) public charities or government entities (including schools) are eligible for the Bush Prize: South Dakota. Bush Prize: South Dakota winners must be located in South Dakota or one of the 9 Native nations that share the same geography. The specific community innovations highlighted in the Bush Prize: South Dakota application must also have occurred within that geography. Additional information regarding eligibility, selection criteria and application questions are available online at https://www.sdcommunityfoundation.org/grants/bush-prize-south-dakota
The application window for the Bush Prize: South Dakota will open on May 8 and will close at noon Central Time on May 31. Due to the competitive nature of the program, SDCF will not accept late applications.
“SDCF appreciates the Bush Foundation entrusting us to award the Bush Prize winner for South Dakota,” says Ginger Niemann. “We’re looking forward to supporting nonprofits as they seek this recognition for our state.”
