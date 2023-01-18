COVID Deaths Seen In Yankton, Charles Mix Counties

South Dakota recorded 12 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including one each in Yankton and Charles Mix counties — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state pandemic toll to 3,145. It was the highest weekly rise in deaths in two months.
For Yankton County, it was the 61st COVID-related death overall and first since Oct. 19, while it was the 38th death posted for Charles Mix County and the first since Oct. 26.
The DOH reported 464 new COVID infections, while hospitalizations climbed by five to 57. There were 24 new hospitalizations posted.
Yankton County saw eight new cases reported, the smallest increase since May 4.
Case reports from other area South Dakota counties included: Bon Homme County, +2; Charles Mix County, +10; Clay County, +7; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +2; Turner County, 0; Union County, +7; and Yankton County, +8.
New area hospitalizations were reported in Charles Mix (+2), Douglas (+2) and Turner counties.
