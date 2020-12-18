The Yankton City Commission will hold its last regular meeting of the year Monday afternoon.
The sole item on Monday’s agenda is a resolution regarding essential work and employees with the City of Yankton.
The meeting begins at noon and is open to the public, with the commission room at RTEC being open. The meeting can also be streamed on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.