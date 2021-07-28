Join Connecting Cultures at the Market at the Meridian on Saturday, July 31, to discover more about a culture that has found the United States freedom of religion very accommodating: Mennonites, Amish and Hutterites. Each group is represented at the Market.
It is easy to spot the Amish and the Hutterites because they still wear the traditional clothing, but the Mennonites dress and live like society as a whole. All maintain their personal adherence to leading a life as Christ did.
The vendors at the Market raise their crops according to their traditions. No pesticides or commercial fertilizers are used. The food you buy from them is raised organically.
James Dean will serenade shoppers at Market at the Meridian on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon in the city parking lot at Second St. and Douglas Ave.
More information, visit www.ConnectingCulturesYankton.com/July-2021.
