Connecting Cultures

Pictured are, from left: Rita Nelson Sarah Brandt daughter Erica Aguilar Debi Skokan Nakita Maddox of Cornerstone’s Career Learning Center.

 Courtesy Photo

Since 2017, Connecting Cultures has provided a roadmap for maintaining a network of meaningful connections between community leaders, organizations and community members across all cultures within an ever-growing and changing Greater Yankton.

The mission of Connecting Cultures is to create connections that cultivate a community that celebrates cultural diversity in Greater Yankton. The group’s values include: everyone deserves a voice, an educated community is strong, and all cultures should be celebrated.

