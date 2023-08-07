Since 2017, Connecting Cultures has provided a roadmap for maintaining a network of meaningful connections between community leaders, organizations and community members across all cultures within an ever-growing and changing Greater Yankton.
The mission of Connecting Cultures is to create connections that cultivate a community that celebrates cultural diversity in Greater Yankton. The group’s values include: everyone deserves a voice, an educated community is strong, and all cultures should be celebrated.
“Individuals who feel welcomed are encouraged to make Yankton their home,” says Connecting Culture’s president, Sarah Brandt. “Yankton has many great agencies and businesses. We want to partner with them to break down barriers to ensure that everyone can access their services.”
The first step in breaking down those barriers is awareness of needs. Companies and agencies desire to communicate effectively with their clients/customers. Businesses, agencies, and the public meet the second Wednesday of every month at 4 p.m. at the Yankton Unity Way Impact Center to accomplish this goal.
These Community Connection meetings bring together businesses and organizations to collaborate to improve equitable access to all services by discussing solutions, upcoming events, or opportunities in our community.
A community thrives when everyone can feel a part of the community, working together to create their homes and build a better, brighter future for their families. Therefore, it is essential to reduce barriers, not just for newcomers but also for long-term residents. Citizens are more productive when they feel engaged. It builds connections and trust.
The Community Connection meeting is the beginning to build that trust. The meeting builds stronger relationships and partnerships while strategizing problem-solving solutions.
Translation of documents and interpretation between individuals of different languages is a critical need. Megan Fischer, a qualified Spanish/English translator, explains that AI, Artificial Intelligence, and computers aren’t enough to translate information from one language to another accurately. AI can’t interpret social context. It takes an interpreter to interpret correctly.
“Connecting Cultures receives five to 10 monthly calls asking for language-needs assistance,” says Brandt.
“The multicultural community is rapidly growing in this area. Connecting Cultures becomes aware of needs, and we work to eliminate the barriers. We are connecting individuals to adult language classes offered by Cornerstone Career Learning Center. It takes time to learn a new language, a minimum of seven years on average. Therefore, we want to support and help individuals navigate the community, such as homebuying, insurance, financial services, safety and recreation, health care and education. Words matter when we enter transactions and sign agreements. Thus, translation is an extremely important service for community connection.”
Brandt added, “We want to come together as a community, collaborating ideas and resources with businesses, organizations, and individuals to ensure Yankton is accessible to everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.