100 Years Ago
Friday, May 20, 1921
• Thirty additional men have been put to work on the Meridian Highway bridge this week, making a total force now employed there of about 65.
• Gov. W.H. McMaster tried his hand at “sand-hogging” at the bottom of the Missouri river here today, and came up after an hour’s stay feeling as fit as ever and doubly interested in bridge building.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 20, 1946
• Selection of the name “Pioneer Apartments” for the present Tague Hotel after it is remodeled into an apartment hotel, was announced today by Charles Gurney, who recently purchased the historic structure from Arthur Tague. The present building was completed in May 1873 and was called the Merchants, a name it bore until 1936.
• The annual Yankton county rural school commencement exercises were held Saturday afternoon in Forbes hall auditorium with 118 students receiving eighth grade diplomas and 84 pupils receiving seventh grade diplomas. Dean R.F. Patterson of the University of South Dakota delivered the commencement address.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 20, 1971
• During five bicycle safety programs conducted by the Yankton Police Department at Yankton grade schools between May 10-17, an estimated 1,746 children saw two safety films and heard a talk on bicycle safety.
• Thomas John Schaefer is the valedictorian of the 1971 Wakonda High School graduating class. Pamela Jean Johnsen is the class salutatorian. Thirty seniors are scheduled to graduate from Wakonda High School this spring.
25 Years Ago
Monday, May 20, 1996
• Going home with a bag full of goodies and sunburn on their cheeks, 26 little friends were smiling. Saturday’s first Big Friend-Little Friend Fishing Fest brought together youth participants with new adult friends who knew their way around a fishing pole.
• Hermenia Bogner is making less tickling the ivories at the Argo Hotel in Crofton than she did playing in a band during the Depression — but she is enjoying it more. Bogner, the 85-year-old mother of the Argo’s proprietors, Jerry Bogner and Sandra Bogner McDonald, has been playing at the Argo since her son and daughter opened the historic renovated brick hotel in January 1995.
