YSD To Roll Out Alternative Education Plan

Yankton public schools are leaving textbooks behind — temporarily — and introducing distance learning for all students until the COVID-19 emergency is over.
In a message to parents, the Yankton School District (YSD) announced its intention to begin offsite teaching efforts for K-12 students in the face of school closings and isolation policies implemented this week to stem the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and COVID-19.
Yankton’s schools have been closed since Monday in preparation for the arrival of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 250,000 individuals worldwide and killed an estimated 11,000. South Dakota currently has 14 cases of the coronavirus disease, none of them in Yankton County.
“The coronavirus has impacted all of us in some way, and for many, it is through their local schools,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle told the Press & Dakotan. “Our staff has been working diligently in putting together an Alternative Education Plan (AEP).”
Work on developing the AEP began with a survey of parents regarding online access and devices available to students at home.
“If they don’t have anything but a smartphone, we are allowing one Chromebook per family,” said Yankton Middle School (YMS) Assistant Principal Heather Olson, adding that the school district’s Chromebooks are in limited supply. “I’m also working with our local internet companies that are trying to provide internet to those who don’t have it.”
Some internet service providers are making exceptions for students to learn from home, she said.
“We’re working with those families that are on the survey first, that have said that they do have internet,” Olson said. “If they have laptops or Kindles at home right now, we’d like them to use those so we have enough Chromebooks.”
For those with internet access, there will be links for them to follow on the school district website (ysd.k12.sd.us) organized by grade. Those that do not have internet access can contact their child’s school and arrange to pick up a preprinted AEP packet containing all of the week’s assignments. Packets will be left in their school’s vestibule, which will be accessible from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“Our teachers have been wonderful,” Olson said. “They’ve been working hard. They’ve been working together and they’re going to start communicating with their students next week.”
Next week’s rollout will mark the beginning of the fourth and final quarter of the 2019-2020 school year, and the AEP will pick up where the last quarter left off.
“Sunday, families will get a message from their respective building principal,” Carey Mitzel, Beadle Elementary School principal, told the Press & Dakotan. “I want people to know that all four elementary schools are doing the same thing. We’ve had our teachers work together this week to create learning boards that are consistent for second grade and third grade on up across the district.”
Parents can expect grade-level activities across all core subjects, he said. Kindergarteners will also have a curriculum created by their teachers.
“We know that for our elementary kids, their situations might go from being at home with parents to being at home with a grandparent, being at home with a babysitter or being alone,” Mitzel said. “It really depends on their age, so our activities are designed so kids can do a lot of it with little guidance.”
Though the curriculum is intended to be more self-guided, elementary school teacher will be in communication with students’ families on a regular basis.
Middle school students will require parental support to ensure they are absorbing the material.
“It is going to be key for parents to be involved with this as well for their child to be successful,” said YMS principal Todd Dvoracek. “If there’s no parent involvement, it’s not going to be successful for their child.”
After week one is complete, parents should be able to ask their children certain questions about what they learned, and the students should be able to answer those questions, he said.
Communication between teachers, students, parents and school will also play an important role, Dvoracek said. Communications could take the form of emails, infinite campus, phone calls and even texts.
Areas of study will include: math, English, English language arts, social studies or science, fine arts and physical education. There will also be a mental health component supplied by YMS School Counselor Sarah Shortbull to help parents and students with this transition, he said.
“I have been so proud of our staff,” Dvoracek said. “There’s no substitute for having face-to-face and working interactions between the students and staff, but we put together a very good plan. We’re going to see where students are at and we’re going to be able to progress monitor their achievement.”
K-12 English Language Learners will also have resources to help them stay on track, and ELL teachers have been in touch with families to help them prepare, said Kathy Wagner, YSD director of student services.
“It’s just that when you’re doing it remotely, there are going to be a lot more questions,” she said. “The good thing is, our staff is going to be pretty attentive through the week. We know that some parents don’t get to make those calls during the day and we’re trying to find different avenues because some parents don’t always have minutes to spare on their phones.”
Special Education teachers have also working to develop packets for their students, as well as resources for parents that may include social stories and resources for social/emotional learning, Wagner said.
“The challenges that I see are with related services,” she said. “Those people — whether it’s speech, language, physical therapy, occupational therapy — are also going to be in contact.”
Teachers at Yankton High School (YHS) have prepared lessons within lesson plans on their individual web pages.
“We’re going to keep moving through the curriculum,” said Jennifer Johnke, YHS principal. “We’re going to keep supporting our students as we’ve done when we were able to see them face to face.”
Homeroom teachers will start reaching out to their students so the students can hear a familiar voice and maintain the connection they already have with that teacher, she said.
“I know the seniors are so nervous about what the end of their senior year is going to look like, but we’re hoping to keep it as normal as it can be with this ‘new normal,’” Johnke said. “We’re going to keep supporting the seniors as they move through this situation and get them to that finish line that they’ve worked so hard to get to for the past 13 years, and we’re going to help them take that next step to wherever they’re going after they leave high school.”
Parents with questions are encouraged to contact their child’s school.
