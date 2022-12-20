County OKs Funds For Township Projects
Buy Now
P&D File Photo

The Yankton County Commission has approved four townships’ applications, qualifying them for about $158,000 in state funding for infrastructure improvements.

The commissioners voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The money covers eight projects –- the two submitted apiece for Marindahl, Mayfield, Walshtown and Turkey Valley townships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.