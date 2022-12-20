County OKs Funds For Township Projects

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 13F. SE winds shifting to NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers before midnight. Low near -15F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snowfall around one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.