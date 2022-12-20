County OKs Funds For Township Projects

The Yankton County Commission has approved four townships’ applications, qualifying them for about $158,000 in state funding for infrastructure improvements.
The commissioners voted unanimously during Tuesday’s regular meeting. The money covers eight projects –- the two submitted apiece for Marindahl, Mayfield, Walshtown and Turkey Valley townships.
The money comes from the Rural Access Infrastructure Funding (RAIF) program approved by the South Dakota Legislature. The state funding, funneled through the counties, cover 80% of projects costs with townships picking up the remaining tab.
Highway Superintendent Mike Sedlacek discussed the RAIF program with the commissioners. He provided an overview of the eight projects in the four townships applying for funds.
The proposals were primarily culverts, Sedlacek said. Yankton County received enough RAIF money to cover all of this year’s requests, he added.
“Right now, we have about $290,000 in funds,” he said, noting the county could retain and roll over the unused dollars.
“We should receive $200,000 next year, and the year after that,” Commission Co-Chair Cheri Loest added.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch expressed concerns that other townships were left out. In particular, he pointed to counties that didn’t apply and the unorganized townships not eligible for this round of funding.
“The majority of the county hasn’t applied,” Klimisch said, describing specific areas. “The worst deserve the attention they deserve.”
Klimisch also raised questions on whether the Legislature will continue the RAIF program for any extended period of time. He mentioned one particular state lawmaker who was a strong RAIF supporter but isn’t returning to the Legislature.
“We can’t rely on RAIF to go on forever,” Klimisch said.
Other commissioners countered that eligible townships had adequate opportunity to apply for the funds but didn’t for whatever reason.
The townships received more than adequate public notice, explanations and updates about the process, Loest said.
A number of townships didn’t attend a special meeting dedicated to RAIF funding and also didn’t apply for funds, Commissioner Don Kettering added.
The commissioners reassured Klimisch that townships which didn’t apply this year would have opportunities in the future. They said it was important to approve those that did apply in order to fund them and keep the process moving.
In the end, Klimisch joined fellow commissioners Joe Healy, Loest, Kettering and Wanda Howey-Fox in approving assistance.
Prior to the RAIF discussion, Josh Prather and Adam Polley with the IMEG engineering firm provided a bridge inspection report for Yankton County. They focused on the Stone Church, Jamesville, Johnson and Fleeg’s bridges spanning the James River.
Prather and Polley provided an overview of the bridges’ conditions, changes since the last inspection and any deficiencies that needed addressing in the near or long-term future.
Kettering pressed the two engineers on their ranking of the four bridges.
“If there were two bridges the county keeps, what would they be structurally?” Kettering asked.
Prather and Polley paused, asking Kettering for his definition.
“You mean the best condition now?” Prather asked.
The two engineers agreed the Johnson and Fleeg’s bridges are the best when looking “strictly structurally.”
As a follow-up, Kettering said his point was that Yankton County is looking at $100 million to maintain all four bridges. He questioned whether the county could maintain its highway system while also keeping four James River bridges structurally sound.
Yankton County may need to prioritize those bridges, he added.
Klimisch noted the bridges were all generally built in the 1950s, leading to their current conditions. They are all in need of work at the same time, adding to the cost, he added.
After the meeting, Healy and Loest provided the Press & Dakotan with an overview of the county’s infrastructure situation.
Healy noted a “good news, bad news” situation for Yankton County.
“We have been awarded some preliminary engineering grants for Fleeg’s Bridge and Johnson Bridge,” he said. “We re-applied for a BIG (Bridge Improvement Grant) for Stone Church. The highlight was getting the grant. The low point for the project was that we estimated $4.2 million, and the bids came in anywhere from north of $8 million to north of $12 million, so we re-applied with the state for additional funding for that project.”
The RAIF program provides new funding opportunities for townships’ infrastructure, Healy said.
“The state gives the funding to the county to disburse among the townships that qualify and apply. We had four townships apply, and each one had two projects, so we approved them,” he said.
“It’s an 80-20 match, the Rural Access fund pays 80% of the costs. The structures must be under 20 feet to qualify as a township structure. Anything over 20 feet long is a bridge on the county plan.”
Healy anticipates more requests for RAIF dollars in 2023 and beyond.
“There were a couple on there (this year) that were $75,000 or $100,000,” he said. “Some were older concrete bridges, but one was a wooden structure, and there aren’t many of those left in the future.”
What about the future? “Going forward, I think the majority will be culvert replacements,” Healy added.
Loest sees the number of RAIF applicants only getting larger in the coming years.
“There will be more participation next year,” she said. “This is the first year, and the state has increased the funding for two more years beyond that. We need legislative action to fund it beyond that (two-year time frame).”
Yankton County has established a way to rank projects should applicants exceed funding, Loest said.
“We set up a system to awards points, so that if we get 30 projects and we don’t have the money for all of them, we could prioritize them fairly. It was based on the BIG program,” she said.
In other business during Tuesday’s meeting:
• The commissioners appointed Michelle Goeken as the interim Director of Equalization (DOE) for Yankton County. She has been performing the work in her current role, and the commissioners’ designation gives the interim role and appropriate pay grade and raise. The county will advertise for a permanent DOE;
• The commissioners heard presentations and liability quotes, choosing to remain with M.T. & R.C. Insurance over the quote from the South Dakota Public Assurance pool;
• No action was taken on Happy Flower Healing’s request for a pro-rated refund of its county medical marijuana license fee of $15,000 for 2022. Business owner Amanda Johnson noted she was unable to open the business for six months because of delays in getting state approval;
• Tax deed property was declared as surplus, and a motion was made to abate taxes on the property;
• The auditor received approval for unanticipated grant revenue;
• Approval was given for the weed supervisor’s report, the veterans service officer’s quarterly report and for plats;
• The commission will hold its final meeting of the year Dec. 28, with action anticipated on the jail fund.
