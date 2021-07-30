WEST DES MOINES — Hy-Vee, Inc., will host its third “Best of Local Brands” summit in September to expand and enhance the product offerings at its more than 280 retail stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The second quarterly summit was held in May where 28 new brands were selected to become available to Hy-Vee customers in the coming months.
The summit will be organized by the eight states Hy-Vee operates in and will consist of 15- to 30-minute virtual presentations from selected suppliers. The summit will take place Sept. 8-10.
Hy-Vee is currently accepting submissions for its “Best of Local Brands” summit online at https://www.rangeme.com/hyveelocalsummitq3 in the following categories of retail ready products: grocery, produce, deli, general merchandise, frozen, dairy, and health and beauty care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.