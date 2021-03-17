100 Years Ago
Friday, March 18, 1921
• Workmen at that bridge site digging into the bank where the large concrete mixer will stand unearthed a bottle which apparently contained champagne. It wasn’t quite full, but it was officially sealed, and it had the right color and appearance. Strange to say, no one opened it to get a smell or taste. At any rate, it’s gone now. A horse stepped on it.
• Building is getting a slow start this season all over the state and there is not the amount in prospect that there was last year, according to D.A. Dealy, local manager of the Loonan Lumber company. While lumber prices are declared to be as low as they will get, the principal obstacle now is high freight rates.
75 Years Ago
Monday, March 18, 1946
• Northeast Nebraska baseball should have a good season as a result of plans and organization work completed at two recent meetings of representatives of the eight towns that comprise the league in 1946. The eight teams comprising the league are Osmond, Pierce, Plainview, Wausa, Creighton, Bloomfield, Randolph and Crofton.
• A total of 22 returning veterans recorded their discharge papers at the Yankton County register of deeds office between Monday and Saturday of last week. Of the total, 13 were ex-soldiers, eight sailors and one a coast guardsman.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, March 18, 1971
• The bright green of St. Patrick’s Day was covered up today as a storm dumped three inches of wet snow in the Yankton area and brought with it extensive damage to electrical and telephone systems. John Silvernall, manager of Northwestern Bell Telephone in Yankton, said that Avon, Scotland, Crofton and Fordyce are without telephone service and are isolated.
• According to new census figures, the percentage of Nebraskans who are urban residents has climbed from 54.3% in 1960 to 61.6 in 1970.
25 Years Ago
Monday, March 18, 1996
• A live band was playing to a large group of dancers. The bouncers were busy carding at the door. It looked like any other Friday night at Jimmy J’s. The main difference was that the bouncers were letting in the people they usually turn away. The doors were open to teenagers age 14-18. The proprietor said they had approximately 200 people come through the doors to hear the Sioux Falls band Search for George.
• The spirit of volunteerism is vital to America’s future, Sen. Tom Daschle told the South Dakota wing conference of the Civil Air Patrol Saturday at the Yankton Inn. Daschle used the CAP as a prime example of what that spirit and dedication mean to the country.
