The Yankton Morning Optimist Club is encouraging area students to speak their minds about the topic “Staying Optimistic in Challenging Times” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2021-2022 school year.
The contest will be held at Yankton High School at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8. The deadline to hand in speeches is Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. Students wishing to participate in the oratorical contest can find out more about the contest by contacting Dan Somsen at 605-661-1940.
The Yankton Morning Optimist Club will judge the local students’ speeches based on content and presentation to determine the top winners. Winners will receive monetary and medal awards and the winning speeches will be sent to the Zone level, and possibly the District level for the opportunity to win college scholarships. Winners of the District level will be eligible to compete in a regional competition in St. Louis, Missouri, at Saint Louis University. Winners of the regional contests will compete in the World Championship also held at Saint Louis University. Students could possibly win up to $22,500 in scholarships! The contest is open to students under the age of 19 as of Oct. 1, 2021 (birthdate after Sept.30, 2002).
“As they prepare for their future, many of our local students need experience expressing their thoughts and opinions to an audience,” Club President Sandy Hoffner said. “The Oratorical Contest challenges them to do just that and also offers an opportunity for scholarships. In this way, our club hopes to bring out the best in each of them and help them achieve their goals for the future.”
The Yankton Morning Optimist Club has been participating in the Optimist Oratorical Contest for many years and has been active in the community since 1976. Other programs and service projects sponsored by the Club include Sleep in Heavenly Peace youth bed distribution program, Canaries Exhibition Baseball Game, Summer Baseball Concessions, Junior Leader Football Concessions, Dress A Bear, Santa’s Workshop and also provide many youth programs with financial and/or volunteer support.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with over 80,000 adult and youth members in almost 3,000 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Mexico and throughout the world. The Optimist Oratorical Contest is one of the organization’s most popular programs, with more than 2,000 clubs participating annually. Optimist clubs conduct positive service projects that reach more than six million young people each year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.