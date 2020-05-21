PIERRE — The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations will hold their first meeting of the 2020 interim at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2020. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance regarding limiting group gatherings to fewer than 10 people, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota.
The Interim Joint Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) and Sen. John Wiik (R-Big Stone City), will discuss and adopt Letters of Intent to be sent to various state agencies. A Letter of Intent supplements a piece of legislation with specific policy guidelines and viewpoints held by the Committee during approval of that appropriation or legislation. In addition, representatives from the Bureau of Finance and Management will provide an update on COVID-19 funding and budgetary impacts related to COVID-19. The Committee will also discuss future meeting dates and topics for the interim.
The meeting is open to the public and the agenda is available on the Legislative Research Council’s website at http://sdlegislature.gov.
