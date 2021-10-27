Lake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated Eluding

LAKE ANDES — A Lake Andes man, already awaiting sentencing for intentionally trying to run two Bon Homme County deputies off the road, has pleaded guilty to a separate drug charge in Charles Mix County.
Julian Lee Winckler, 46, entered his plea on the drug charge Wednesday at the Lake Andes courthouse. He pleaded guilty to the manufacture/distribution/possession of a drug, Schedule I or II. The Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine.
Winckler changed to a guilty plea on the one count as part of a deal in which the prosecution dropped three other charges. Those included possession of a controlled substance, a Class 5 felony; possession of less than two ounces of marijuana, a Class 1 misdemeanor; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor.
A Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and a $10,000 fine. A Class 1 misdemeanor carries a maximum penalty of one year imprisonment in a county jail and $2,000 fine, while a Class 2 misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of 30 days imprisonment in a county jail and a $500 fine.
During Wednesday’s proceedings, Judge Bruce Anderson set a Dec. 6 sentencing date at the Lake Andes courthouse. Winckler had been scheduled for a jury trial next month.
Charles Mix County State’s Attorney Steve Cotton prosecuted the case, while Avon attorney Brooke Swier Schloss serves as Winckler’s defense lawyer on both the Charles Mix County and Bon Homme County charges.
The Charles Mix County charge isn’t Winckler’s first drug offense, according to information from a U.S Attorney’s press release. In September 2014, Winckler was sentenced in federal court to 87 months in custody and three years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
He was indicted by a federal jury in December 2013 and pleaded guilty in June 2014, according to the press release.
Authorities said Winckler was involved in a conspiracy to distribute meth on the Yankton Sioux reservation and sold the drug to a confidential source, according to an Associated Press story at the time.
Court records contain details of the May 21 incident this year that resulted in Winckler’s latest drug arrest and charges. Reports were filed by Charles Mix County Deputy Sheriffs Damon Griffith and Kacey Veurink, and Wagner Police Chief Tim Simonsen.
Authorities received a call shortly before 2 a.m. and responded to the Dakota Inn in Pickstown, Griffith said in the case’s primary report. The caller reported a naked man pulling the fire alarm at the hotel.
Veurink advised dispatch she encountered a naked male, identified as Julian Winckler, as he walked out of the hotel. Veurink requested an ambulance when Winckler fell to the ground in the parking lot.
Griffith and Simonsen arrived on the scene, observing Winckler on his back in the parking lot between two vehicles. Winckler was breathing but unresponsive, at times making sudden movements and yelling incoherent words.
Simonsen covered Winckler with a blanket, and Veurink monitored Winckler until the ambulance arrived. Simonsen also stayed with Winckler.
Griffith contacted a hotel employee, who said Winckler was staying at the hotel by the month. The employee said he was awakened by the fire alarm, came to the office and looked at the cameras showing Winckler walking around naked. Winckler pulled the fire alarm again and was found upstairs, apparently drunk.
The hotel employee called 911 and described to authorities the extensive damage to the room.
The Lake Andes ambulance arrived, and Griffith assisted loading Winckler onto the backboard and cot.
“Once Winckler was in the ambulance, one of the crew members advised me that Winckler frequents a known drug house in Lake Andes that is near the crew member’s house,” Griffith said. “The crew member identified Winckler as a man frequently at the drug house.”
The ambulance transported Winckler to the Wagner community hospital.
While taking a photo of the room refrigerator on the floor, Griffith observed a small clear plastic baggie with a yellow powder in it. Also on the floor was a tied clear plastic baggie containing white crystals.
Griffith witnessed broken glass on the television stand that appeared to be from a broken glass pipe. He also found an intact glass pipe with burn marks in the bowl area. The glass pipe and white crystals tested positive for meth. The yellow powder tested positive for LSD.
In his report, Simonsen said he arrived on scene to find Veurink in the parking lot with a naked man lying on the ground. Winckler had advised Veurink that he took DMT, which Simonsen learned was a controlled drug.
The hotel manager told Griffith that Winckler was going to be kicked out because of the damage to his hotel room.
After Winckler was loaded in the ambulance, Simonsen joined the deputies at the damaged hotel room. The police chief said, with his prior plumbing background, he made sure the water to a broken toilet was turned off properly.
“In plain view was a plastic bag in the toilet water that contained other plastic bags,” Simonsen said. “I took the bag from the toilet and found a crystal-like substance in the smaller bags and a metal container that contained little blotter stamps. The bag and contents were photographed, and the deputies took possession of it.”
In his report, Griffith said three bags of white crystals were found and field tested positive for meth. Also found was a baggie of green, leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana. A small black metal container with blotter stamps and two gummies (one yellow, one red) were also found in the toilet.
Veurink conducted the field test on the items found during the incident.
All items were taken into custody and placed into evidence at the Charles Mix County sheriff’s office, Griffith said. All items except the glass pipe were sent to the South Dakota Health Lab for testing.
Veurink’s report included a description of the incident and also the positive results from the field testing. The court records include the tests performed at the South Dakota Health Lab.
While awaiting his Charles Mix County sentencing, Winckler’s next court action occurs Nov. 2 in Tyndall, where he has pleaded guilty to aggravated eluding in the Bon Homme County case. He admitted intentionally trying to run two sheriff patrol cars off the road during a June pursuit exceeding 100 miles per hour at times.
As part of a deal, Winckler pleaded guilty earlier this month on the aggravated eluding charge in exchange for the prosecuting dropping five other charges, two of them drug related.
During the Bon Homme County court appearance, Swier Schloss indicated her client might accept a plea deal later in the month on the Charles Mix County case.
Taking that information into consideration, Judge Cheryle Gering scheduled the Bon Homme County sentencing for Nov. 2 so she could learn the developments from the Charles Mix County charges.
The aggravated eluding charge alleged Winckler “operated the vehicle in a manner that constituted an inherent risk of death or serious injury to any third party,” according to court records.
The Class 6 felony carries a maximum sentence of two years imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.
