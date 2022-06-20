UW In-School Mentoring Program Returns This Fall

After two years stuck in limbo because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Yankton’s successful in-school mentoring program starting again — from scratch.
United Way’s Big Friend Little Friend program was first piloted in Yankton’s Webster and Stewart Elementary Schools in January 2019. The program offered mentors the opportunity to engage with young students during the school day and in a controlled setting. Children were referred to the program by their teachers and matched with caring adult role models for the school year.
“Big friends” are typically asked to donate two hours each month to activities with their “little friend” and schedule that time through the child’s teachers. Qualities sought in mentors include respect for young people, active listening skills, empathy, flexibility and the ability to find solutions and opportunities, according to a flyer released by the United Way.
By the start of the 2019-2020 school year, the program had been approved for all four of the school district’s elementary schools.
The program proved successful, and then COVID hit. Due to the no-volunteer policy in the buildings, mentors were not allowed in the schools for the rest of that year and through 2021, Lauren Hanson, executive director of United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan.
At its February meeting, the Yankton School Board lifted its COVID-related policies.
“We are thrilled that the school district has been in communication with us pretty much since,” Hanson said. “I think we could have launched this spring, but we needed at least a few months to get organized and recruited.”
Since its inception, the program has matched 57 mentors with students, with mentors spending more than 300 hours with their charges, she said.
“After the 2019-2020 school year, 100% of teachers stated that, because of the relationship (with their mentor), the students seemed happier and more confident,” Hanson said. “Also, 88% stated that the students (were) getting along better with their friends and their teachers.”
More importantly, 100% of students in the program said that they felt the mentor cared for them and that their overall well-being was impacted, she noted.
Also, mentors receive benefits, too, including personal growth, feeling more productive and improving attitudes about work, as well as improving in their own self-esteem.
The immediate goal for the fall is to place six mentors within each elementary school, said Hanson, adding that the process is a straightforward one. The first task involves locating a pool of willing, positive adult role models. Mentors apply and receive a background check before training and orientation.
“We try to keep it easy for the volunteer mentors so they feel not only prepared to serve these young people but also comfortable in the school setting and comfortable with being a mentor,” she said.
Feedback on the training from mentors has been positive, Baylie Galbreth, a program coordinator for United Way, told the Press & Dakotan.
“I learned a lot of things I didn’t even know,” she said. “(This includes) when to report, when not to report, when you feel comfortable reporting and who you will feel comfortable reporting to.”
Once permission is granted by the child’s parent or guardian, the school principal sits down with United Way organizers to find the best matches for the students.
“They know a little bit about each student, and we know a little bit about each mentor,” Hanson said. “We work together as a team to do our best to match those personalities or perspectives together to make a successful match.”
One criterion used to pair mentors and mentees involves knowing their interests.
“A lot of our mentors and mentees like to share in hobbies that they’re interested in and sports that they like,” Galbreth said. “If they both like (a sport) they talk about that; otherwise, they (may) like doing crafts together, shooting hoops, playing games and just talking about their weeks.”
Organizers are hoping for mentors and mentees to begin meeting in mid-September, Hanson said.
“The one thing that we want everyone to know is that all it takes is one caring person to change a child’s life,” Galbreth said.
For more information about being a mentor, visit https://www.yanktonunitedway.org/bflf, email
bflf@ https://www.yanktonunitedway.org or call 605-665-6766.
