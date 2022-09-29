More & Less
After two years of record numbers fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area saw fewer visitors this summer, but its camping numbers continued to increase. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Recreation areas along Lewis & Clark Lake managed another big season in 2022.

Shane Bertsch, district park supervisor South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, told the Press & Dakotan that, while visitations were down slightly, camping numbers experienced another boost during the 2022 season.

