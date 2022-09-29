More & Less

Recreation areas along Lewis & Clark Lake managed another big season in 2022.
Shane Bertsch, district park supervisor South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P) at Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, told the Press & Dakotan that, while visitations were down slightly, camping numbers experienced another boost during the 2022 season.
Through the end of August, District 9 recreation spots (including Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, Chief White Crane State Recreation Area, Pierson Ranch Recreation Area and Springfield State Recreation Area) saw 1,110,514 visitors, down 10% from the previous year which saw a record 1,232,090 visitors through the same period last year.
“Last year and the year before were record years for visitation with COVID,” Bertsch said. “People wanted to get outdoors for a safe activity, and this is what they were choosing — the parks.”
Despite the drop in visitors, he said it was still a strong year and that a more easily measured barometer saw a substantial gain in 2022.
“We go mainly by our camping numbers,” he said. “Our camping numbers were still over last year’s … it’s something we can track better.”
District 9 sites (including Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, Chief White Crane State Recreation Area, Pierson Ranch Recreation Area, Springfield State Recreation Area, Sand Creek Recreation Area and Tabor Recreation Area) combined were up 3% through the end of August versus the same period last year. Overall, the district saw 58,913 camping units in 2022 versus 56,951 in 2021.
Bertsch said the record numbers seen the last couple of seasons likely contributed to continued success in camping units this year.
“I think people got into camping those two years we had COVID — maybe they bought campers and boats and things like that and they’re using them,” he said. “Plus, some people camped that they hadn’t done in years, but they’re coming back out and sticking with it.”
None of the numbers include Memorial Day or camping/visitation that occurred in September.
Bertsch said not only was the park successful in attracting visitors, it was also a very safe season overall.
“We didn’t have a lot of accidents or anything like that,” he said. “Most people were following the rules out here, and we didn’t have a lot of problems late at night. … Even with the Fourth of July, we had upwards of 7,000-8,000 people in the park and we didn’t have any incidents, which is pretty amazing.”
He said that visitors will continue to see the marina expansion project and causeway restoration into next year as the project aims for a 2025 completion.
Bertsch said another major project will greet visitors much sooner.
“We’ve got 209 campsites that are currently 30-amp electrical pedestals,” he said. “We’re going to change those out, rewire it and put in 50-amp pedestals. … Also, we’re doing some pad extensions with that. Some of our shorter pads under 60 feet long, we’re going to extend those out to 75 feet. We’ve got about 40 pads we’re going to extend.”
He said these projects could commence as early as this fall.
