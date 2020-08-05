ELK POINT — In order to address the continually changing COVID-19 response, Union County has made the following changes to the operations at the Union County Courthouse:
• Effective immediately, entry to the courthouse will be restricted to the northeast door. Access to this door is through the north parking lot, near the sheriff’s office.
• An attendant will be stationed inside the northeast entry of the courthouse to conduct health screenings of employees and members of the public who are entering the courthouse. This screening will consist of a body temperature check and questions regarding recent health.
• Union County strongly recommends that masks be worn in the public areas of the courthouse at all times.
• Anyone exhibiting symptoms may be further screened and arrangements made for their courthouse business to be completed by an alternative means.
• In the event of overcrowding the public areas inside of the courthouse, secondary alternatives (such as appointments) may be established in order to remain responsibly socially distanced.
Union County also continues to ask that all individuals and businesses within Union County familiarize themselves with the published precautions from the South Dakota Department of Health and the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to reduce the transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
