Yankton County Emergency Management is offering an influenza clinic, sponsored by local area medical professionals and charitable foundations, at The Banquet tonight (Thursday). The Banquet and influenza clinic will be held in conjunction at the United Church of Christ at 210 West 5th Street from 6-7 p.m.
If you have questions or want more information, contact the Office of Emergency Management at 605-668-5289.
