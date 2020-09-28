VERMILLION — South Dakota has quite a history, and with that history comes stories of the paranormal: haunted places, alien abductions, mysterious creatures, crop circles, and other things supernatural.
Chad Lewis is a researcher, author and lecturer on topics of the strange and unusual. He travels the globe in search of unique and bizarre stories and history.
You are invited to get into the spirit of October and learn more about Paranormal South Dakota with Lewis via Zoom on Friday, Oct. 2, at noon (CT).
For over two decades, Lewis has traveled the back roads of the world in search of the strange and unusual. From tracking vampires in Transylvania and searching for the elusive monster of Loch Ness to trailing the dangerous Tata Duende through remote villages of Belize and searching for ghosts in Ireland’s castles, Lewis has scoured the earth in search of the paranormal.
Register at bit.ly/paranormalvpl to access the Zoom session, hosted by the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library, and led by Chad Lewis. Register by Oct. 1, 2020.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details on all the services offered, or call 605-677-7060.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.