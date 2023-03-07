Yet Another Snowstorm To Blanket Region Thursday

Another snowstorm is headed to the region later this week, but meteorologists predict no lasting impacts into the weekend.
A large storm system forecast to cover a chunk of Iowa and Minnesota and all of South Dakota is expected to bring snow to the Yankton area Thursday. The heaviest impacts are predicted to be east of I-29 into Iowa and Minnesota, which are currently under a winter storm watch.
Prior to that, some precipitation may begin locally as early as late Tuesday and into Wednesday, Meteorologist Kyle Weisser of the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls told the Press & Dakotan.
“Coming up, we will see some patchy freezing drizzle and patchy light snow,” he said. “Amounts will be minimal before sunrise on Thursday morning, so I wouldn’t expect much more than an inch of snow in the Yankton area before Thursday morning.”
Also, less snow and more freezing rain Wednesday could potentially result in a light glazing of ice, Weisser said.
“We will have some wind, like we always do with these storms, but it’s not going to be a major factor,” he said. “We’re looking at winds gusting to 25 to 30 miles per hour.”
Thursday, the main upper-level low-pressure is expected to emerge, expanding the area of precipitation, Weisser said.
“Most of that will fall as snow, and that’s when we could see a relatively quick 4-6 inches — that’s our best guess right now — for snow amounts during the day Thursday, ending Thursday evening,” he said.
Predictions as well as impacts from banded snowstorms in November and December varied widely around the region and were difficult for meteorologists to predict.
“(This time), we’re not looking at that type of system,” Weisser said. “This is more widespread. Everybody’s going to get something, whether it’s 3-4 or 6-8 inches.”
If the system speeds up slightly, snow totals will be reduced but, if the system deepens south in Nebraska and slows down, amounts will be greater, he said.
At this point, it looks like the worst travel impacts will be east of I-29 on Thursday and into Thursday night, Weisser said.
For those considering travel on the weekend, another system passing through Saturday will likely only affect northeast South Dakota before heading into Minnesota, he said.
“So hopefully, that system stays out of here and, for the most part, Friday, Saturday and Sunday shouldn’t be too overly tricky,” Weisser said.
