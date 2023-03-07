Yet Another Snowstorm To Blanket Region Thursday
Adobe Stock

Another snowstorm is headed to the region later this week, but meteorologists predict no lasting impacts into the weekend.

A large storm system forecast to cover a chunk of Iowa and Minnesota and all of South Dakota is expected to bring snow to the Yankton area Thursday. The heaviest impacts are predicted to be east of I-29 into Iowa and Minnesota, which are currently under a winter storm watch.

