South Dakota reported 20 new COVID-19 infections in Monday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,030.
The number of active cases statewide rose by four to 174 while the number of active hospitalizations climbed by six to 21.
Yankton County reported no new cases and no new recoveries, keeping the number of active cases at two. The DOH also amended the county’s total number of COVID hospitalizations down by one to 137.
No new cases were reported in area South Dakota counties.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 104 new infections and no new deaths, keeping the state death toll at 2,259.
