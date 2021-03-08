Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Angel Medina-Arrozarena, 48, Yankton, was arrested Friday for possession of marijuana (2 oz. or less), marijuana (2 oz. or less), possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault (two counts).
• Kyle Hlavac, 37, Yankton, was arrested Friday on two warrants for failure to appear, two warrants for failure to comply and on warrants for breach of conditions and grand theft.
• Andrew Knode, 33, Yankton, was arrested Friday on a parole hold for unauthorized manufacture, distribution, counterfeiting or possession of substances with a high potential for abuse (felony — two counts); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I or II (two counts).
• Blaine Knutson, 32, Beresford, was arrested Saturday on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Susan Huntley, 57, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Tod Hansen, 56, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold for driving without a license, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated eluding of a law enforcement officer (felony) possession of a controlled substance and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Abby Boyd, 22, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of marijuana (2 oz-1/2 pound), possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute marijuana (1 oz. but less than 1/2 pound).
• Nadine Akimpaye, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Ty Holladay, 39, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and on warrants for ingestion of a controlled substance, disobedience of the judicial process, violation of terms and conditions and failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.