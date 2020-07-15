100 Years Ago
Friday, July 16, 1920
• For a person of 89 years Mr. Henry Hauger is an active man. When seen this morning which is the morning of his 89th birthday, he was chopping wood quite industriously and seemed to enjoy it.
• Prof. H.G. Titt, for two years instructor in mathematics at the College and head of the academy, is to leave Yankton about the first of August with his family and go to Fairmount College, Wichita, Kansas, where he will be dean of the faculty and professor of mathematics.
75 Years Ago
Monday, July 16, 1945
• According to announcement today by G.G. Gilman, farm labor assistant for Yankton County, a meeting of farmers interested in obtaining Mexican labor for the harvest will be held Wednesday, July 18, at 9 p.m. at the farm labor office in the Yankton post office building.
• Construction work in Yankton is progressing, with the Croll-Freeman Corp.’s new factory building near completion and work about complete on the new Northwestern railroad combination passenger and freight depot. Work is progressing quite rapidly on the new building being erected by the Booth Cleaners, P.R. Booth, proprietor, on Broadway near the corner of Fourth Street.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, July 16, 1970
• A number of officials of the Port of New Orleans, South Dakota State and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are in Yankton today. Purpose of the visit here is to discuss expansion of foreign trade and barge transportation into South Dakota.
• A floating safety boom has been installed in the discharge channel of the Gavins Point Dam spillway according to Harold D. Green, acting area engineer. The boom consists of 27 steel floats placed across the channel to keep boaters from venturing too close to the discharge of any open spillway gates.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, July 16, 1995
• No paper
