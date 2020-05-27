The Yankton Community Library is kicking off our 2020 Summer Reading Program with an amazing bubble show from Absolute Science. Their new show, “Big Bang Bubbles,” will be available for all ages to enjoy online by clicking on the provided link that will be available starting Monday, June 1, through the Yankton Community Library’s website and Facebook page.
Join in to see the amazing “Bubbleologist” share their awesome tricks and the science behind it all.
If you haven’t yet registered for the library’s reading program, you can do so by visiting cityofyankton.beanstack.org.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
