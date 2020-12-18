The South Dakota Highway Patrol Motor Carrier Services is letting you know that it’s not enough just to wear your seatbelt if you’re in the front seat. You need to wear it if you’re in the backseat as well.
The majority of people who die in traffic crashes aren’t wearing their seatbelts. Also, people who are in accidents and aren’t buckled up are often thrown from the car. It’s time to take responsibility for your own life and buckle up.
Buckling up is the gift that keeps on giving.
