TYNDALL — A Tabor man who blew himself up in his driveway last summer has received a prison sentence of 25 years with 15 years suspended.
Joseph Thomas Hansen, 29, was sentenced Tuesday for setting off explosives at his Tabor residence Aug. 20, 2021. He told authorities he was attempting to kill himself, and he received extensive injuries requiring hospitalization.
The blast rocked the Bon Homme County community of 400 residents. Following the incident, authorities found a large quantity of explosives.
During Tuesday’s hearing, Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering sentenced Hansen to the maximum 25 years, suspending a large part of it. However, the judge turned down defense attorney Luci Youngberg’s request for probation.
Gering was also concerned about Hansen’s ability and desire to hurt himself and others. In addition, the judge noted his ability to make homemade bombs by remembering the ones he made during an incident 12 years earlier.
“I don’t disbelieve you were trying to kill yourself, but the amount of material was extremely concerning,” she said. “It was much more than was needed to harm one person.”
As part of a deal, Hansen pleaded guilty but mentally ill to one count of selling, transporting or possessing explosives after a violent crime conviction.
In return for his guilty plea in the Tabor case, the state dismissed 10 other counts against him.
Hansen’s first two criminal charges involved a pipe bomb, according to court documents. The other nine charges involved capped pipes, cannon fuse, fireworks/energetic materials, piping and end caps.
PRIOR CONVICTIONS
Hansen admitted to two prior felony convictions. The habitual offender status could intensify any current or future sentence.
His first prior conviction came January 2011 in Roberts County on a charge of selling, transporting or possessing a destructive device.
As an 18-year-old, he served prison time for allegedly threatening to blow up Sisseton High School, which he was attending at the time.
He indicated he wanted to create as much death and destruction as possible, and he wanted to be known as “the world’s most infamous sociopath.”
Hansen, who was living in Claire City at the time, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks as part of his alleged plan. He served parole starting in 2013.
In November 2020, he was convicted in Yankton County of unauthorized possession of a controlled drug or substance, Class I or II.
Hansen has made numerous threats and has shown violent tendencies over the past decade, according to authorities.
As part of his current proceedings, he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the court accepted his plea of guilty but mentally ill.
ADDRESSING THE COURT
During Tuesday’s hearing, Hansen was given credit for 291 days served, including Tuesday. He was sentenced to serve his prison term starting immediately, but his transfer to the state penitentiary depends on available space at the Sioux Falls facility.
The South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC) will decide whether Hansen will be incarcerated in prison or treated at a mental health facility, Gering said.
Hansen addressed the judge prior to Tuesday’s sentencing.
“I apologize to the court. I’m sorry for what I did,” he said. “It was a mistake, but I wasn’t trying to hurt anyone else, just myself.”
Gering acknowledged the defendant wasn’t diagnosed with schizophrenia until after age 18.
“That doesn’t make you a bad person because of your mental illness,” she said, noting people deal with physical issues on a daily basis.
Hansen apparently didn’t realize or care about the danger his explosion could have inflicted on others, the judge said.
Gering believed the defendant needed more than probation. She raised her concerns of whether he could live unsupervised until his mental health issues were properly addressed. She spoke of the priority for making sure he didn’t harm himself and others.
“I’m concerned about the future if you resort to the same type of activity in the future,” she said.
Besides the prison sentence, Gering ordered Hansen to continue using his medication and to follow the recommendations of his mental health providers.
RAISING CONCERNS
Bon Homme County State’s Attorney Lisa Rothschadl had no further witnesses or information for Tuesday’s sentencing. However, she received a letter from a man who sought permission to sell Hansen’s nearly 30 guns to pay expenses for the care of Hansen’s mother.
Hansen had no objections to the request, Youngberg said.
But Gering balked at the proposal, raising concerns about the guns’ ownership and whether they were stolen. The judge called for more information before deciding on the request.
Besides prison time, Rothschadl requested that Hansen pay $116.50 in court costs along with court-appointed attorney fees for the county.
Rothschadl objected to the request for probation.
“The defense thinks he is entitled to probation, but I don’t see him as a good candidate,” the state’s attorney said. “The state believes he needs to remain behind bars to protect himself, society and his family.”
Hansen’s pre-sentence investigation (PSI) from Roberts County in 2010 painted a dark picture of the defendant’s mental state at 18 years of age.
“He was obsessed with violently killing people, killing animals and mass destruction,” Rothschadl said, noting he was directing his rage toward his mother and spoke of torturing cats.
In addition, Hansen sought to harm himself with cutting and stabbing.
Rothschadl pointed to the larger magnitude of Hansen’s plans beyond the August 2021 bombing at his Tabor residence.
“That was not an isolated, spur-of-the-moment thing that only required a quick trip to Ace Hardware or Walmart. This was well planned,” she said, noting the large quantities of explosives.
Rothschadl spoke with deep concern that the Tabor explosion closely resembled Hansen’s extensive plans to bomb the Sisseton school. In the 2010 incident, Hansen developed a blueprint of the school’s layout as part of his elaborate plans.
Hansen has struggled with his mental state during the past decade, continuing his violent behavior, Rothschadl said. “The only safe place (for him) is behind bars,” she said.
Even during his time in the Bon Homme County Jail, Hansen sought to carry out suicidal acts, Rothschadl said. His condition has improved while on medication, but he still requires imprisonment and supervision, she added.
The defendant’s 2010 psychiatric report did not include any mention of schizophrenia, likely because he was at the age when the onset of most psychiatric disorders were first occurring or detectable, Rothschadl said.
During the past decade, Hansen used methamphetamine, Rothschadl said. He has shown improvement when clean, such as during his abstinence from drugs while incarcerated, she added.
However, the state believed incarceration was necessary, Rothschadl said. “We believe the only option is the maximum 25 years (in prison),” she concluded.
As defense counsel, Youngberg said she has known Hansen for the past three years involving cases in Yankton and Bon Homme counties. She noted he remained on parole from Roberts County from 2013-19.
“He completed parole and always held a job, but he wasn’t aware he was suffering from mental illness,” she said. “His use of meth was self-medicating. He now knows he suffers from mental illness. He knows his actions (with the Tabor explosion) were wrong, but he was trying to kill himself.”
Hansen has begun turning his life around with medication and his counseling at Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Services in Yankton, Youngberg said.
The defense attorney asked the court to consider probation, adding she realized the court needs to keep society safe but that her client could function well outside prison walls.
However, Gering disagreed based on the Tabor incident, his criminal record and his mental health evaluation.
THE INCIDENT
The Aug. 20, 2021, blast in Tabor stunned area residents and those who responded to the scene.
Authorities received a 911 call from a resident in the 100 block of East Chicago Street in Tabor. The caller reported hearing an explosion coming from the neighbor’s house and seeing a male lying in the driveway.
Hansen was found unresponsive in the driveway with apparent thermal burns. He detonated a pipe bomb in his driveway, with the explosion rocking his Tabor neighborhood. He suffered extensive burns and required hospitalization.
At first, authorities believed he had accidentally set off the explosives while manufacturing them, according to court records.
But at a court appearance shortly after his arrest, Hansen said he had carefully planned the explosion and intended to take his own life.
Three weeks after being taken into custody, Hansen tried to commit suicide at the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall, according to court records.
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs filed a petition for emergency commitment to get Hansen admitted into a psychiatric facility, Youngberg wrote in a court document.
“Further, he stated that he had been making pipe bombs because he planned to blow up his farm, stating that if he could not live there, then nobody should live there,” the attorney wrote.
“He also endorsed hearing voices and whispers outside of his home at night. He was also hearing knocks on his doors.”
After Tuesday’s sentencing, Hansen was prepared for transport to Sioux Falls. He can appeal his sentence to the South Dakota Supreme Court.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.