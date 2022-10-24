Yankton City Hall
P&D File Photo

Yankton City Manager Amy Leon delivered what she described as a “reality check” to city commissioners during their meeting Monday night.

It came as she was discussing the bid received for the purchase of two steel walking-floor trailers for the Department of Public Works. The trailers allow the department to transport solid waste to the Vermillion waste facility.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.