Yankton City Manager Amy Leon delivered what she described as a “reality check” to city commissioners during their meeting Monday night.
It came as she was discussing the bid received for the purchase of two steel walking-floor trailers for the Department of Public Works. The trailers allow the department to transport solid waste to the Vermillion waste facility.
The two trailers were originally budgeted at a total of $170,000, but with inflation and supply-chain issues, the lone bid for the trailers came in at $224,808.50
“Times are changing,” Leon said. “For example, we have a bid before you tonight that came in $50,000 more than what we have budgeted, and we are also in a situation where we don’t have the similar piece of equipment yet that we ordered last December. Part of the reason why (Monday’s) agenda is so long is that we’re ordering things that are budgeted in 2023 with hopes that we are going to get them in 2023.”
She said that while this is a different experience for her, “the sky’s not falling. But I think it’s important to be realistic about this.”
The situation may compel commissioners at some point to prioritize projects, she added.
Leon said the trailers were needed because they face a lot of wear and tear.
During a Friday media briefing, the city manager noted that inflation cuts both ways for city government.
“Our sales tax is strong, and that’s fantastic. We’re very excited about that,” she said. “I really want the commission and the public to understand that we’re also experiencing really high bids on things. Things are costing a lot more for us, and we’re not getting them when we order them. So, that could impact our ability to provide service.
“I just want (people) to understand that everything they’re experiencing in their lives and frustrations with things and the way business is done post-pandemic, we’re experiencing, too.”
The bid for the trailers was approved 6-0. Commissioners Ben Brunick, Amy Miner and Jerry Weber were not in attendance Monday.
Inflation also factored into the base salary adjustments for both union and non-union city employees, as commissioners unanimously approved a 6% increase in base salary effective Jan. 1, 2023. It also includes a 1.2% increase in salary step pay. The raises do not apply to the city manager or business manager.
“This is the largest increase I’ve seen before the commission, since I’ve been here, for the cost-of-living adjustment,” Leon said. “As we all know, inflation … is definitely impacting us when it comes to our human capital and what our labor expenses are.”
She lauded the commission for keeping city pay levels competitive, noting that there are very few openings in city positions at the present time.
“I would tell you that this is the most important investment that you’ll make with public dollars,” Leon said.
The measure passed unanimously.
Also during Monday’s meeting, the commission:
• was told that the city is hosting a bridge/park dedication ceremony at Westside Park on Monday, Nov. 7. It will start at 4:45 p.m.;
• approved the purchase of an “ABI Force” laser leveling ball field groomer and attachments;
• established hearings for two special-event, alcoholic-beverage licenses and a hearing for the renewal of alcoholic beverage licenses for 2023.
• approved an extraterritorial rezoning request for a proposed storage facility in the 1500 block of Whiting Drive;
• approved a time for a public hearing on a special assessment for Dakota Street;
• approved a permit for a fireworks display to coincide with the downtown holiday parade on Dec. 1. The fireworks will be shot from the top deck of Meridian Bridge. There was a brief discussion on the impact that would have on the bridge’s foot traffic.
Prior to the regular meeting, city commissioners held a work session to go over strategic planning goals.
