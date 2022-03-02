YPD, Sheriff’s Office Saw Busier 2021

The Yankton Police Department (YPD) and Yankton County Sheriff’s Office saw activity pick up in some areas in 2021 as the world began to open up and move on to the later stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to YPD Chief Jason Foote, 2021 was an exceptionally busy year for the department.
“Overall, we saw increases in all areas but our man-hours, due to vacant positions, retirements and work injuries,” he said.
“Despite the increase in calls for service and staffing shortages, the City of Yankton Police Department continued to provide service to the community. This shows that the officers we employ will step up and do extra work to help out the community. This also makes my job easier when we have such great staff.”
For the YPD, the average calls for service ticked up slightly from 32 per day in 2020 to 33 per day in 2021. Citations rose to 1,323 in 2021 from 1,029 in 2020. Arrests were also up, from 742 in 2020 to 1,223 in 2021.
Foote said there were a couple of possible factors in the rise in numbers.
“I think COVID has probably had a part in increasing these categories, but I also believe that some policy and procedure changes can cause increases,” he said. “Some of the changes we experience were due to COVID procedures. Citations tend to increase as we get new officers because traffic stops are an area that is easily learned by a new officer.”
Yankton County Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl told the Press & Dakotan that the county saw calls for service go in the opposite direction of the city.
“Various calls for service were down approximately 265 as compared to 2020,” he said.
There were 2,057 calls for service in 2021 versus 2,322 in 2020.
However, while calls for service saw a significant drop in 2021, the number of arrest warrants rose substantially — from 1,080 in 2020 to 1,355 in 2021.
“During the height of the pandemic, many of the people scheduled for court appearances failed to show and warrants were issued for their arrest,” Rothschadl said. “Inmates booked in the Yankton County Jail increased in 2021 by 355 as compared to 2020, most likely due to the increase of arrest warrants issued. “
Inmates booked through the jail went from 1,368 in 2020 to 1,723 in 2021.
Rothschadl said the jail’s daily population is now approaching normal, pre-pandemic levels, with an average daily population of 90 inmates.
One trend that Foote found concerning was an uptick in traffic accidents and violations in 2021.
“The increase in motor vehicle collision and citations tells me that traffic enforcement is an area that we need to focus on to try and get those numbers down,” he said. “We want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely, so it is important that we get drivers to slow down and pay attention while they are commuting to their destination.”
There were 483 accidents reported in 2021, up from 449 in 2020.
Foote said one of the biggest takeaways from 2021 for the city is the need to keep up with engagement with the community.
“Staying connected with the community and building on partnerships that have been developed with other organizations and community members is a very important part of policing,” he said. “We need to bring awareness of the types of crime Yankton has and what we can do as a community to help prevent it. I would really like to see these statistics trend down in all categories next year, but we cannot accomplish that without the help of the community.”
Rothschadl said one bright spot for the county was a lower rate of traffic fatalities in the county over the last couple of years.
“Compared to previous years, our fatalities are down,” he said. “We only had two last year and one the year before. That’s good because there’s been some years where there’s been 10-12.”
He added that the department is doing all it can to return to normalcy.
“We’re just doing the best we can to get over this COVID thing and move on,” he said. “We’re back up to (full) staff in both the Sheriff’s Office and the Jail. We’ve had two guys graduate from the academy (last month), so we’re good to go, I think.”
For the YPD, 2021 also saw a major milestone as Foote took over the position of chief upon the retirement of Chief John Harris in July.
Foote said that he’s been proud to serve in the capacity these past eight months.
“I took the reins of a great department in the middle or tail end of a pandemic, however you want to look at it,” he said. “We were already short-staffed in the middle of hiring new officers. Because we already had great staff working in the department, the transition was easy. Working for the City of Yankton with the support that we get from the community is great. I wouldn’t want to do this job anywhere else.”
This year will see some big changes coming to both entities. On Monday, the Yankton City Commission approved the purchase of software and equipment for the YPD’s eTicketing program. Meanwhile, Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis announced in January that he will not seek re-election in 2022 and will retire at the end of the year after 42 years in law enforcement.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.