The South Dakota Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP SD) is hosting a world-renowned fundraising researcher for its virtual National Philanthropy Day conference on Monday, Nov. 15.
Penelope Burk, founder of Cygnus Applied Research Inc. will give a two-hour presentation on “Being Donor-Centered in Changing Times,” connecting her all-new 2021 research findings to her breakthrough fundraising philosophy — Donor-Centered Fundraising. Her presentation, scheduled for 9 a.m. CST/8 a.m. MST, is free for AFP SD members; there is a fee for non-members. (Register at https://cvent.me/a8839l)
AFP SD’s National Philanthropy Day event is sponsored by Monument Health, the South Dakota Community Foundation, Abbey Group Ltd., Black Hills Energy, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, Avera and Citi.
For more information, email southdakotaafp@live.com.
