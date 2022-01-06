Cases Disposed:
Dec. 25-31, 2021
James Arnold Hill, Dante; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $225.50.
Ryan B. Flenniken, Clearwater, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Matthew J. Behrens, Norfolk, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Shelby Leroy Soesbe, 710 Eastside Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jim Lee Chesley, 905 E. 15th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Logan Muff, 2403 W. City Limits Rd., Apt. C4, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Morgan Marie Jones, Sioux Falls; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Katrina Rae Oien, Volin; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Eli Frederick Kapla, 1523 Joseph Cir., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Nancy Pierret Schenk, Dakota Dunes; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $117.50.
Aaron D. McNeely, 2915 Lakeview Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Michael Joseph Logue, Volin; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $97.50.
Larry Olson, 1410 Bridgeview Circle, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; $132.50.
Katherine Amanda Ray, Gayville; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
James Mark White, 307 Locust St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
