A multi-year Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) project to re-examine Yankton County including the City of Yankton’s flood zones and develop updated flood hazard maps has been completed. A public open house is scheduled for June 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Yankton Middle School Theater/Lecture Hall located at 2000 Mulberry Street.
Staff from FEMA Region VIII will be onsite to explain the changes, map adoption process, and answer questions. Impacted property owners in the City of Yankton may have already received a letter or will soon receive a letter about the changes.
The project included 28 eastern South Dakota counties and their communities. Participation in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is voluntary, but a community must participate for property owners to be eligible to purchase flood insurance. As a condition of participating, a community agrees to adopt and enforce floodplain development ordinances and periodically adopt updated maps provided by FEMA. After maps are issued city and county staff administer the rules and issue permits, but FEMA is responsible for map creation and updates.
Preliminary maps have the force of law and communities must regulate using them. View the preliminary maps online through a map viewer provided by FEMA: https://msc.fema.gov/fmcv
If you have questions about the flood map updates or insurance, you can contact the FEMA Map Information eXchange (FMIX), toll free, at 1-877-FEMA-MAP or reach out to your city or county floodplain manager.
This meeting is required to be fully accessible to people with disabilities and the electronic version of meeting or training materials will be accessible to people with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation (sign language interpreters, Braille, CART, etc.), email Madeleine.pluss@fema.dhs.gov with your request by 5 p.m. on June 5. Requests received after that time will be considered but might not be possible to fulfill.
