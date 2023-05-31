A multi-year Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) project to re-examine Yankton County including the City of Yankton’s flood zones and develop updated flood hazard maps has been completed. A public open house is scheduled for June 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Yankton Middle School Theater/Lecture Hall located at 2000 Mulberry Street.

Staff from FEMA Region VIII will be onsite to explain the changes, map adoption process, and answer questions. Impacted property owners in the City of Yankton may have already received a letter or will soon receive a letter about the changes.

